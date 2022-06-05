Nadia Ferreira hangs out with Salma Hayek at Marc Anthony’s concert

Nadia Ferreira is accompanying Marc Anthony on his European “Pa’lla voy” tour. The former Miss Universe shared snippets of her fiance’s most recent concert in London, where the tour kicked off. She was accompanied by Salma Hayek.
Ferreira shared a variety of Instagram stories of the concert, including a photo of a group of people holding the Paraguayan flag up high. Then she shared a clip of herself and Salma Hayek enjoying the music, singing along to Marc Anthony’s song.
In one of the last stories featuring the concert, Ferreira shared a video of Marc singing, adding on an “I love you” sticker.
Ferreira’s following stories show her enjoying her morning in London and getting ready for the next leg of the tour, which has stops planned through France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany and Spain.
Ferreira and Anthony shared news of their engagement this May. The announcement was made through her Instagram, where she shared images of her impressive engagement ring with the caption “Engagement party!!” on her stories. The couple celebrated their engagement and also Ferreira’s 23rd birthday, where they were joined by friends and family and spent the day enjoying the sun on a private yacht.
When it comes to the friendship between Marc Anthony and Salma Hayek, the two have been involved in the same social circle for years. They starred in the 2001 film “In the Time of the Butterflies,” where they played each other’s love interests. It appears they have remained in touch over the years and have cultivated a friendship.
Anthony shared a photo of himself, Hayek and Nadia, thanking his old friend for coming to his concert. “Last night surrounded by so much beauty and powerful women,” he wrote. “Thank you Salma for accompanying me.”