Nadia Ferreira hangs out with Salma Hayek at Marc Anthony’s concert

Nadia Ferreira is accompanying Marc Anthony on his European “Pa’lla voy” tour. The former Miss Universe shared snippets of her fiance’s most recent concert in London, where the tour kicked off. She was accompanied by Salma Hayek.

Ferreira and Hayek enjoyed the London concert together.

Ferreira shared a variety of Instagram stories of the concert, including a photo of a group of people holding the Paraguayan flag up high. Then she shared a clip of herself and Salma Hayek enjoying the music, singing along to Marc Anthony’s song.

Ferreira shared clips of Anthony’s performance.

In one of the last stories featuring the concert, Ferreira shared a video of Marc singing, adding on an “I love you” sticker.

Ferreira’s following stories show her enjoying her morning in London and getting ready for the next leg of the tour, which has stops planned through France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany and Spain.

Ferreira and Anthony shared news of their engagement this May. The announcement was made through her Instagram, where she shared images of her impressive engagement ring with the caption “Engagement party!!” on her stories. The couple celebrated their engagement and also Ferreira’s 23rd birthday, where they were joined by friends and family and spent the day enjoying the sun on a private yacht.