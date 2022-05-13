Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are engaged! See here the impressive diamond ring

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira will become husband and wife! The Miss Universe Paraguay took to social media to share snaps of her engagement party and the impressive diamond ring the salsa singer gave her.

©Nadia Ferreira



Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are engaged!

Ferreira has celebrated her 23rd birthday surrounded by family, friends, and her soon-to-be husband. The model, whose official birth date is May 10, partied having champagne in a private jet and then kept it festive with dinner and enjoying seafood and fresh fruit on Marc’s yacht the following day.

©Nadia Ferreira



Ferreira has celebrated her 23rd birthday surrounded by family, friends, and her soon-to-be husband

The engagement comes a week after the musician had an accident right after a concert in Panama. As HOLA! USA recently reported the Grammy Award-winning performer wash rushed back to the United States. In a statement, event organizers said, “Marc Anthony had to postpone his concert in Panama due to an accident involving the stage’s stairs, occurring minutes before his appearance onstage. The injury resulted in complications on his back, which prevented his live performance.”

“Currently, Marc is being transported to Miami to be attended by his specialists. We are grateful for medical personnel in Panama, who immediately provided their services and to all guests who were present for the concert,” they informed.