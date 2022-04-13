Take a look inside the spectacular residence of Marc Anthony in the Dominican Republic

Marc Anthony owns several properties, but none as spectacular and idyllic as the one he owns in the exclusive Casa de Campo complex in La Romana, in the Dominican Republic.

Precisely, “El Oasis”—as the residence is known— is where the interpreter of “Vivir mi Vida” is spending his vacations next to his new love, the model Nadia Ferreira, her mother, and her best friend.

The salsa singer took to social media to share a glimpse of how his guests were enjoying the luxurious villa..

The spectacular residence of Marc Anthony in the Dominican Republic

Perhaps you have already heard of this imposing house, built by the architectural firm DM Dominicana. This place was the scene in which Marc Anthony married Shannon de Lima in 2014. Under a strict security operation, the couple said, “yes, I do,” amid a shower of celebrities, including Carlos Vives.

It was built by the architectural firm DM Dominicana

In addition, the residence, of 10,000 square feet, was the location of the reality show Por amor o por Dinero on Telemundo, which was hosted by Carlos Ponce in 2021.

Nadia Ferreira and her best friend have shared some photos of their vacations with Marc.

In one of Nadia’s recent stories, Marc hangs out with his girlfriend’s mother and with her best friend. The singer has distinguished himself as the best host, having the best attention to the loved ones of his girlfriend.

The property has a main house with luxury American pine finishes and several bungalows, accommodation for up to 24 people, and two swimming pools, one of them resembling an artificial beach. The house’s surroundings have paths with colorful and well-kept gardening, in addition to having all kinds of outdoor amenities.