Watch the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week: Bad Bunny, Lele Pons, Justin Bieber, and more

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Happy Friday! In celebration of the long week we have a round up of the best TikTok videos posted this week by celebrities. From Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Shakira, and more: check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.


1. Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny dances to Después de la Playa from his new album, and its art.


@badbunny

como cuando te dicen que está #1 en el mundo entero!!! UN VERANO SIN TI!!!! EL MOOD DE ESTE VERANO SI O SI!!!!!❤️🫶🏻🔥🌴🌊 GRACIASSSSSS!!!!! GRACIASSSS!! GRACIASSSS!!!!

♬ original sound - Bad Bunny

2. Post Malone

Post Malone drinks beer out of a fans shoe.



3. Lele Pons

Lele Pons and Guaynaa show off their impressive party trick.


@lelepons

BEST PARTYYY TRICK 😱🔥😂 @yosoyguaynaa

♬ I Like It - Cardi B & Bad Bunny & J Balvin

4. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello tries to cover up a pimple.



5. Justin Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber collaborate on this interesting video.


6. Jack Harlow

Jack sings and dances with Drake.



7. Shakira

Shakira shares a behind the scenes video of rehearsals with Rauw Alejandro.



8. Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart nails his TikTok.


9. Rauw Alejandro

Rauw Alejandro makes fans thirsty in the comments, wishing they were Rosalia.

@rauwalejandro

Quien esta en el mood de #Party?????? La babies activas????? Vamo pa la discooooooo!! Dime @badbunny

♬ sonido original - RA” RAUW

10. Shaq

Shaq proves he’s still got it, working out shirtless.



