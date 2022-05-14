Watch the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week: Bad Bunny, Lele Pons, Justin Bieber, and more

Happy Friday! In celebration of the long week we have a round up of the best TikTok videos posted this week by celebrities. From Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Shakira, and more: check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny dances to Después de la Playa from his new album, and its art.

@badbunny como cuando te dicen que está #1 en el mundo entero!!! UN VERANO SIN TI!!!! EL MOOD DE ESTE VERANO SI O SI!!!!!❤️🫶🏻🔥🌴🌊 GRACIASSSSSS!!!!! GRACIASSSS!! GRACIASSSS!!!! ♬ original sound - Bad Bunny

2. Post Malone

Post Malone drinks beer out of a fans shoe.

3. Lele Pons

Lele Pons and Guaynaa show off their impressive party trick.

4. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello tries to cover up a pimple.