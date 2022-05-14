Watch the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week: Bad Bunny, Lele Pons, Justin Bieber, and more

Happy Friday! In celebration of the long week we have a round up of the best TikTok videos posted this week by celebrities. From Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Shakira, and more: check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny dances to Después de la Playa from his new album, and its art.
@badbunny
como cuando te dicen que está #1 en el mundo entero!!! UN VERANO SIN TI!!!! EL MOOD DE ESTE VERANO SI O SI!!!!!❤️🫶🏻🔥🌴🌊 GRACIASSSSSS!!!!! GRACIASSSS!! GRACIASSSS!!!!♬ original sound - Bad Bunny
2. Post Malone
Post Malone drinks beer out of a fans shoe.
3. Lele Pons
Lele Pons and Guaynaa show off their impressive party trick.
@lelepons
BEST PARTYYY TRICK 😱🔥😂 @yosoyguaynaa♬ I Like It - Cardi B & Bad Bunny & J Balvin
4. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello tries to cover up a pimple.
5. Justin Bieber
Justin and Hailey Bieber collaborate on this interesting video.
6. Jack Harlow
Jack sings and dances with Drake.
7. Shakira
Shakira shares a behind the scenes video of rehearsals with Rauw Alejandro.
8. Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart nails his TikTok.
9. Rauw Alejandro
Rauw Alejandro makes fans thirsty in the comments, wishing they were Rosalia.
@rauwalejandro
Quien esta en el mood de #Party?????? La babies activas????? Vamo pa la discooooooo!! Dime @badbunny♬ sonido original - RA” RAUW
10. Shaq
Shaq proves he’s still got it, working out shirtless.
@shaq
Feeling unstoppable thanks to @novexbiotech 🔥 #novexbrandpartner#novexbiotech#gf9♬ Don't Nobody Want None - Tech N9ne