Watch the 10 best celebrity Tiktoks of the week: Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, and more

It’s Friday which means we have a round-up of the best TikTok videos posted this week by celebrities you love. These videos have millions of views and likes and will surely leave you entertained. From Kylie Jenner,Selena Gomez, Jack Black, and more, check out the 10 best celebrity Tiktoks of the week.

1. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez jokes about how okay she is being single.



2. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Baldwin shares an inside look at what it’s like living with the talented Justin Bieber.

3. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber reveals the most important thing he loves about himself.

4. Gordon Ramsey

Gordon Ramsey is over the stupid questions.