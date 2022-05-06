Watch the 10 best celebrity Tiktoks of the week: Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, and more

It’s Friday which means we have a round-up of the best TikTok videos posted this week by celebrities you love. These videos have millions of views and likes and will surely leave you entertained. From Kylie Jenner,Selena Gomez, Jack Black, and more, check out the 10 best celebrity Tiktoks of the week.
1. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez jokes about how okay she is being single.
2. Hailey Bieber
Hailey Baldwin shares an inside look at what it’s like living with the talented Justin Bieber.
@haileybieber
🥹 he’s really good at singing.♬ original sound - Hailey Bieber
3. Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber reveals the most important thing he loves about himself.
@justinbieber
#answer to @Malynda Catherine Lewicki♬ Honest - Justin Bieber
4. Gordon Ramsey
Gordon Ramsey is over the stupid questions.
@gordonramsayofficial
Oh boy…this is going to be a long #breakfast on #FutureFoodStars tonight 🤦♂️ @bbc♬ How Would You Like Your Scrambled Eggs - Gordon Ramsay
5. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster feed iguanas.
@kyliejenner
iguana island 🦎🏝♬ original sound - Kylie Jenner
6. Lele Pons
Lele Pons is everyone when they see their ex.
@lelepons
Hidding from my EX 🤫😑♬ Soy Yo - Bomba Estéreo
7. Lizzo
Lizzo shares her two recent purchases and looks incredibly pleased.
@lizzo
You’ll know it’s reality if the disc stops spinning♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo
8. Jack Black
The Nacho Libre star celebrates May 4th.
@jackblack
Dark Side… 📹 @taylor♬ Duel of the Fates - Epic Version - Samuel Kim
9. Camila Cabello
Camila transitions and transforms into her stunning Met Gala look.
10. Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds breaks down Boreham Wood vs Wrexham and proves he could have another career in his future.
@vancityreynolds
Mr. Co-Chairman @rmcelhenney broke his own window for this highlight. Thats dedication. Boreham Wood vs @wrexham_afc.♬ Boreham Wood vs Wrexham - Ryan Reynolds