Watch the 10 best celebrity Tiktoks of the week: Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, and more

Which video is your favorite?

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

It’s Friday which means we have a round-up of the best TikTok videos posted this week by celebrities you love. These videos have millions of views and likes and will surely leave you entertained. From Kylie Jenner,Selena Gomez, Jack Black, and more, check out the 10 best celebrity Tiktoks of the week.


1. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez jokes about how okay she is being single.





2. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Baldwin shares an inside look at what it’s like living with the talented Justin Bieber.


@haileybieber

🥹 he’s really good at singing.

♬ original sound - Hailey Bieber

3. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber reveals the most important thing he loves about himself.



4. Gordon Ramsey

Gordon Ramsey is over the stupid questions.



5. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster feed iguanas.



6. Lele Pons

Lele Pons is everyone when they see their ex.

@lelepons

Hidding from my EX 🤫😑

♬ Soy Yo - Bomba Estéreo

7. Lizzo

Lizzo shares her two recent purchases and looks incredibly pleased.


@lizzo

You’ll know it’s reality if the disc stops spinning

♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo


8. Jack Black

The Nacho Libre star celebrates May 4th.



9. Camila Cabello

Camila transitions and transforms into her stunning Met Gala look.



10. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds breaks down Boreham Wood vs Wrexham and proves he could have another career in his future.


@vancityreynolds

Mr. Co-Chairman @rmcelhenney broke his own window for this highlight. Thats dedication. Boreham Wood vs @wrexham_afc.

♬ Boreham Wood vs Wrexham - Ryan Reynolds


