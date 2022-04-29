Selena Gomez
TIKTOK

Watch the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week

These videos have millions of views

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Celebrities love creating and sharing their own content with the world, and TikTok is the best place for them to do it! These videos racked up millions of views and likes, and celebs like Reese Witherspoon and Lele Pons had fans appreciative of seeing their shorts videos.

Scroll below to watch the 10 best celebrity TikTok videos of the week.

1. THE ROCK

The Rock visits his wax figure for the first time and runs into Khloe Kardashian’s.

@therock

I just have oneeee more note @madametussaudsusa 😇😂@khloékardashian👊🏾🥃

♬ original sound - The Rock

2. REESE WITHERSPOON 

Reese makes every joke possible about her last name.

3. MADONNA 

The Queen of Pop shares an impressive video of her son David Banda dancing in the kitchen.

@madonna

Cookin in the Kitchen….,……….. 🍔🍕🌭🌮🌯🥪🍟🍖🍗🥓davidbanda. #nairamarley

♬ First Time in America - Naira Marley

4. LELE PONS 

  Lele encourages everyone to embrace their cellulite with this body positive video.

@lelepons

AHHHH Love these sets from @Adore Me ! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #adoreme#adoremexsmiley#sponsored

♬ Bam Bam (feat. Ed Sheeran) - Camila Cabello

5. BELLA HADID

Just like Pons, Bella encouraged her fans to embrace every part of them, including pimples.

6. CAMILA CABELLO 

Camila shares how her “Hot Girl Chella” went at weekend 2 of the iconic festival.


7. SELENA GOMEZ

Selena was inspired drinking with her Wizards of Waverly costar Jennifer Stone, and made this TikTok to the funky hat song that has over 6 million likes.

8. Daddy Yankee 

  El Cangri dances with his gente in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico.

@daddyyankee

Hay fiesta … hay rumba disfrutando con mi gente en Cabo Rojo 🇵🇷

♬ RUMBATÓN - Daddy Yankee

9. Tom Brady  

  The husband of Gisele Bundchen, absoutely nails his duet against Noah Beck

@tombrady

#duet with @noahbeck i swear I absolutely nailed that.

♬ original sound - Elz

10. Kim Kardashian

Kim has made it very clear he doesn’t want North on TikTok so Kim finally posted her first solo video this week.


