Watch the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week

Celebrities love creating and sharing their own content with the world, and TikTok is the best place for them to do it! These videos racked up millions of views and likes, and celebs like Reese Witherspoon and Lele Pons had fans appreciative of seeing their shorts videos.
Kim Kardashian posts her first solo TikTok and she did not disappoint
Why is Britney Spears obsessed with ASMR and soap cutting videos?
Scroll below to watch the 10 best celebrity TikTok videos of the week.
1. THE ROCK
The Rock visits his wax figure for the first time and runs into Khloe Kardashian’s.
@therock
I just have oneeee more note @madametussaudsusa 😇😂@khloékardashian👊🏾🥃♬ original sound - The Rock
2. REESE WITHERSPOON
Reese makes every joke possible about her last name.
@reesewitherspoon
Yes ... I have heard that joke. 🥄♬ Here Comes the Hotstepper - Ini Kamoze
3. MADONNA
The Queen of Pop shares an impressive video of her son David Banda dancing in the kitchen.
@madonna
Cookin in the Kitchen….,……….. 🍔🍕🌭🌮🌯🥪🍟🍖🍗🥓davidbanda. #nairamarley♬ First Time in America - Naira Marley
4. LELE PONS
Lele encourages everyone to embrace their cellulite with this body positive video.
@lelepons
AHHHH Love these sets from @Adore Me ! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #adoreme#adoremexsmiley#sponsored♬ Bam Bam (feat. Ed Sheeran) - Camila Cabello
5. BELLA HADID
Just like Pons, Bella encouraged her fans to embrace every part of them, including pimples.
@babybella777
Pimples are hot ❤️♬ Crazy - Patsy Cline
6. CAMILA CABELLO
Camila shares how her “Hot Girl Chella” went at weekend 2 of the iconic festival.
@camilacabello
hot girls CHELLA♬ Bam Bam (feat. Ed Sheeran) - Camila Cabello
7. SELENA GOMEZ
Selena was inspired drinking with her Wizards of Waverly costar Jennifer Stone, and made this TikTok to the funky hat song that has over 6 million likes.
8. Daddy Yankee
El Cangri dances with his gente in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico.
@daddyyankee
Hay fiesta … hay rumba disfrutando con mi gente en Cabo Rojo 🇵🇷♬ RUMBATÓN - Daddy Yankee
9. Tom Brady
The husband of Gisele Bundchen, absoutely nails his duet against Noah Beck
@tombrady
#duet with @noahbeck i swear I absolutely nailed that.♬ original sound - Elz
10. Kim Kardashian
Kim has made it very clear he doesn’t want North on TikTok so Kim finally posted her first solo video this week.