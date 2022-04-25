Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone bring back the ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ in recent TikTok

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone brought back Disney’s “Wizards of Waverly Place” nostalgia in recent TikTok. The actresses took to social media to perform the show’s famous song.

Gomez and Stone, which costarred from 2007 to 2013, lip-synched to “Crazy Hat Song” from episode 4 of season 1. “We had to…” the friends wrote on the video. “Reunited, and it feels so good. 🥂” Stone wrote with her post.

The 29-year-old starts played best friends in the sitcom about a wizarding family. The iconic show also includes Maria Canals-Barrera, who played Gomez’s show-mom. “LOVE this. Love you two! 💕❤️♥️,” she wrote on the video.

“The Wizards of Waverly Place” - Season Four: The Russo family and friends travel to Tuscany, Italy, to meet their long lost relatives... but when Alex (Gomez) tries to prove she’s more than a seemingly carefree young Wizard, she inadvertently conjures a spell that creates a Good Alex and an Evil Alex.

JoJo Siwa also wrote, “I gotta go this is too iconic.” While Tana Mongeau said, “this gave me a will to live for the week.”

Selena’s recent TikTok comes after she and Camila Cabello shared a video of themselves on the same platform having fun together. The video features Selena and Camila enjoying martinis and a snack.

The two sit in front of the phone and lip-sync along to one of TikTok’s most famous audio clips, taken from an episode of “Dance Moms.” “And then there were two,” says Camila. “I know,” says Selena. “Nobody likes us, the two bitches are left,” she says with a laugh. The caption of the video reads, “stream familia lol,” calling attention to her friend’s new record release.