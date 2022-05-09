Dolly Parton will perform in Taco Bell’s ‘Mexican Pizza: The Musical’ on Tik Tok

Taco Bell is really going all out for the return of the Mexican Pizza.

Among the celebs who joined diehard fans in begging for the beloved menu item to return was Dolly Parton, who will now take part in a musical about the fast food chain. The country music legend and the fast food chain are teaming up to make Mexican Pizza: The Musical.

Parton first revealed just how much she missed the Mexican Pizza back in January, when she sat down for an interview with Insider on Zoom. “I think they should!” she said when asked about bringing it back.

For those who aren’t yet familiar with the Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell is doing a pretty good job of making sure everyone hears about it’s return. The menu item features ground beef and refried beans sandwiched between two tortilla shells topped with cheese, tomatoes, and pizza sauce. It was discontinued in November 2020 after spending 35 years on their menu.

Following a campaign last month the announce the return of the dish with some help from Doja Cat, Parton took to Instagram on Monday to post the front page of a script that read, “Mexican Pizza: The Musical.”

“I’m making #MexicanPizzaTheMusical with Taco Bell,” her caption read.

Taco Bell also posted an Instagram photo, revealing that Mexican Pizza: The Musical will premiere on TikTok on May 26.

According to reports from Insider, a spokesperson for the chain revealed the satirical musical will follow “the story of those who fought to bring back the Mexican Pizza.” In addition to Dolly, the musical will also feature appearances by Doja Cat and Victor Kunda, who went viral on TikTok after posting a video acting out a Mexican Pizza musical.

As for the Mexican Pizza itself, Taco Bell previously announced the Mexican Pizza was returning to menus on May 19.