Dolly Parton takes her life story to the big screen! Who is getting the role?

Dolly Parton is ready to tell her story on the big screen! The country legend has been planning her biopic for a while now, and while she first had in mind to take her story to Broadway, she is now thinking about taking it all the way to Hollywood.

“We were talking about doing my Broadway musical and we were really, really far out ahead of that, and then COVID hit and that changed my mind about a whole lot of things,” Dolly shared during a recent interview.

The iconic singer says she still intends “someday to be on Broadway,” but for now she is working towards sharing her “life story as a feature,” adding, “Maybe possibly even a musical feature, so we’re in talks about that.”

She also revealed the actress she has in mind to get the coveted role, “I love Kristin Chenoweth. She’s just absolutely fantastic,” Dolly confessed, adding that she would have been the “ideal person” for her Broadway project.

Dolly explained that she still has to think about the rest of the cast, explaining that they would “probably have to have — as long as my career has been — like a little Dolly and a middle Dolly and then the older one.”

“You know who would make a great Porter, though, in all seriousness?” Dolly said in reference to her musical partner Porter Wagoner, “Oh goodness, what’s the guy that does Ace Ventura? Jim Carrey.”