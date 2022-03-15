Dolly Parton declines Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination and proves why she is a national treasure

Dolly Parton has announced she is withdrawing from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination, revealing that while she is “extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated,” she doesn’t feel she has “earned that right.”

Loading the player...

The country legend was nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, however she preferred to “respectfully bow out,” as she does not want to take votes away from the rest of the nominees.

“I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again—if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ’n’ roll record at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do,” Dolly shared.

She also revealed that her “husband is a total rock ’n’ roll freak,” and said that she wishes “all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment! Rock on!”

The Country star was nominated alongside fellow first-time nominees Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and A Tribe Called Quest, Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest and Beck.

Dolly previously declined the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the Trump administration, not once, but two times. And she also asked the Tennessee legislature not to erect a statue in her honor.