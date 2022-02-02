The nominations for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 have been announced!

This year, list features Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Beck, Pat Benatar, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Devo, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, and Dionne Warwick. In May, the top vote-getters will be announced and in the fall, they will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside some of the biggest artists of all time.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman John Sykes said in a statement. “Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

In order to be eligible for this year’s ballot, according to Rolling Stone, each nominee’s first single or album had to have been released in 1996 or earlier.

While seven of the nominees--Beck, Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, and A Tribe Called Quest--are on the ballot for the first time this year, Eminem is the only one to appear in his first year of eligibility. His debut LP, Infinite, was released in 1996.

Of course, being nominated doesn’t always ensure a spot in the coveted class. This is the sixth nomination for MC5, the fourth for Rage Against the Machine, the third for Kate Bush, Devo, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, and the New York Dolls, and the second nomination for Pat Benatar, Fela Kuti, and Dionne Warwick.

More than 1,000 artists, historians, journalists, and members of the music industry make up the voter pool that will select the new class. Beginning today, fans will also have a chance to take part in the process by voting at rockhall.com, or if you’re in Cleveland, at an interactive kiosk at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame museum.

While it has not yet been announced where the 2022 ceremony will take place, the 2021 class was inducted into the Hall of Fame October 30th, 2021 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Good luck to this years nominees!