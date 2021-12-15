Eminem’s adopted daughter Alaina Scott is engaged!

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers III, raised three children and his oldest daughter Alaina announced this week that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller. The 28-year-old shared a gallery of photos from her proposal which took place rooftop at The Monarch Club in Detroit Michigan. Alaina wrote in the caption, “this moment. this life❤️ yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU.”

Alaina’s Instagram feed is filled with adorable pictures with Moeller. The couple celebrated their 7th anniversary in July and she wrote in the heartfelt caption, “While my love for you has somehow grown over these last 7 years, one thing has remained the same - you are my favorite person. You are my best friend, the best fur dad, and the best partner.”

Alaina is Eminem’s niece but he legally adopted her in the 2000s and raised her as his own with his ex-wife Kim Scott. Alaina’s biological mom was Kim’s twin sister Dawn Scott who was struggled with heroin addiction and later died in 2016 from a suspected drug overdose. Eminem shares his biological daughter Hailie Jade, 25, with Kim.

The rapper put it all on paper and he occasionally references Alaina in his work. Often times as “Lainey” like in his 2004 his “Mockingbird.” “Lainie, uncle’s crazy ain’t he? / Yeah, but he loves you girl and you better know it / We‘re all we got in this world,” he sings.

That same year he explained to Rolling Stone, “I have full custody of my niece and joint custody of [my daughter] Hailie.” “I was always there for Hailie, and my niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she‘d live with us wherever we was at.”

In 2010 Eminem mentioned his three children in his song “Going Through Changes.” “Hailie, this one is for you, Whitney, and Alaina too / I still love your mother, that’ll never change,” he sings in the song. Whitney is nonbinary and has since changed their name to Stevie. Stevie was also adopted by the rapper and all three of them follow each other on Instagram.