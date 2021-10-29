Exclusive: Guaynaa drops his highly anticipated first album ‘La República’

Still under 30 years old, Jean Carlos Santiago, also known as Guaynaa, has gone further than he ever imagined by becoming one of the most acclaimed artists in the urbano genre. From sharing covers of songs on his social networks to stardom, he is now enjoying the release of his first album ‘La República”, which is a mixture of everything he has learned through his travels. The new record will be released on October 29.

This exciting chapter in his musical career is only just beginning, and when the Puerto Rican singer spoke with HOLA! USA, he shared how the importance of good examples from his loved ones has grounded him, the emotion behind highlighting gypsy culture and of course, he spoke about the woman that inspires him daily, Lele Pons.

Answering questions humbly and with sincerity, Guaynaa is aware that there are two concepts he follows to achieve his professional goals in the difficult and competitive music industry: values and education.

‘La República’ is his first official album and consists of 18 songs and the result of this sound exploration has transformed him as a human being.

His songs have transcended cultural barriers showing significant consumption in countries including Vietnam and Slovakia, not to mention Latin America. You don’t want to miss this interview!

“At the end of the day I believe that values and education take you anywhere and the doors open for you. With dedication, discipline and talent, one reaches certain goals, but education and values are what open the doors for you.”

©Hola



Photo: Jesus Cordero | Stylist: Andrea Mártinez | Makeup and Hair: Leihla Jamid