Hola! The month is almost over and so is summer. We are ending July with some exciting and happy news: Lele Pons got engaged to Guaynaa! In addition, Eva Longoria stuns in a red bikini abd more estrellas we love shared the most enviable summer pics you can imagine.There’s beach trips, new hairstyles, amazing bathing suits, and more. Scroll down to have a look at what they’ve been up to.