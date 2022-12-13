Ana de Armas celebrates her Golden Globes nomination for Best Actress

Ana de Armas is one of many actors celebrating their Golden Globes nomination. The prestigious list of entertainers was revealed Monday, with de Armas nominated for Best Actress in a motion picture for her work as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. She shared a gallery of photos on Instagram holding a bouquet of roses thanking the Golden Globes in the caption, “What an incredible surprise!”

The Cuban-Spanish actress found out she was nominated while on set filming Ballerina. “There’s nothing better than receiving and celebrating the big news with the crew on set,” she wrote. It looks like she has the same hair and makeup professionals from Blonde working on Ballerina. She posed with the Emmy Award-nominated Jaime Leigh and Roesler Kerwin, writing it was “amazing” to be working with them again. “This recognition goes to them too because they killed it in #Blonde. THANK YOU!” She also hashtagged the film’s director, Andrew Dominik.

The actresses nominated with de Armas, are Cate Blanchett for Tár,Olivia Colman, for Empire of Light, Viola Davis, for T﻿he Woman King, and Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans.

