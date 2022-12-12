Uma Thurman makes rare red carpet appearance with 10-year-old daughter Luna

Uma Thurman shared a special moment with her 10-year-old daughter Luna Thurman-Busson. The Hollywood star is known for keeping her personal life private, however she decided to have a red carpet moment with Luna in New York City.

The mother-daughter duo was all smiles attending the opening night of ‘Some Like it Hot’ on Broadway on Sunday night. Uma wore a gray blazer with a black turtleneck underneath, paired with a matching skirt, black boots, minimal jewelry and a black clutch.

Luna wore an olive green cape over a matching dress, paired with black heeled loafers and a black clutch. Uma shares Luna with her ex-fiancé Arpad Busson, making this a rare appearance for the pair, as the actress and her daughter are usually away from the public eye.

The star, who is mom to 24-year-old Maya Ray and 20-year-old Levon following her relationship with actor Ethan Hawke, was previously linked to the billionaire after starting their romance in 2007, however they ended their 7-year relationship and she was awarded custody of Luna back in 2014. Busson has monthly visitation rights, following the legal battle.

Uma’s latest relationship was with Justin B. Smith, who is the CEO of Bloomberg Media Group, as reported by The New York Times. Smith is said to be one of the ‘35 Most Powerful People in New York Media’ by The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. A Georgetown University alum, and the former the president of Atlantic Media.