Elsa Pataky stunned in a red gown at the AACTA Awards

Elsa Pataky was on everyone’s minds at the 2022 AACTA Awards. The Spanish actress wore a red gown to the event, where her husband, Chris Hemsworth, was honored with the Trailblazer award.

©GettyImages



Pataky and Hemsworth at the AACTA Awards

Pataky’s gown was designed by J’Aton Couture, an Australian brand. The gown is long, pooling by her feet. It has a slit up the side and some golden metal details that add an edge to the look. Pataky wore her hair loose and wavy and accessorized her look with multiple rings and bracelets.

Chris Hemsworth wore a black suit with no tie. The two were accompanied by Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, Chris’ parents.

©GettyImages



The couple was accompanied by Chris’ parents, Craig and Leonie

Russell Crowe presented the award to Hemsworth, with the two hugging as Crowe handed out the award. “I got a text from Russell [Crowe] about it,” Hemsworth said per The Daily Mail. “And I said, ‘Oh, my God, that’s amazing!’ Then I said, ‘Would you present it to me?’ He said, ‘Absolutely.’ So I’m honoured from every angle.”

In a statement, Hemsworth shared how honored he was to be receiving the award and thanked Crowe for helping Australians develop a career internationally. “It’s a huge honour to accept the AACTA Trailblazer Award tonight from someone I have always looked up to and who also has paved the way for so many of us overseas,” he said. “The career I have enjoyed up until now has been so rewarding and I don’t take for granted the start the Australian screen industry gave me.”