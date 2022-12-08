Elsa Pataky stunned in a red gown at the AACTA Awards

Elsa Pataky was on everyone’s minds at the 2022 AACTA Awards. The Spanish actress wore a red gown to the event, where her husband, Chris Hemsworth, was honored with the Trailblazer award.
Pataky’s gown was designed by J’Aton Couture, an Australian brand. The gown is long, pooling by her feet. It has a slit up the side and some golden metal details that add an edge to the look. Pataky wore her hair loose and wavy and accessorized her look with multiple rings and bracelets.
Chris Hemsworth wore a black suit with no tie. The two were accompanied by Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, Chris’ parents.
Russell Crowe presented the award to Hemsworth, with the two hugging as Crowe handed out the award. “I got a text from Russell [Crowe] about it,” Hemsworth said per The Daily Mail. “And I said, ‘Oh, my God, that’s amazing!’ Then I said, ‘Would you present it to me?’ He said, ‘Absolutely.’ So I’m honoured from every angle.”
In a statement, Hemsworth shared how honored he was to be receiving the award and thanked Crowe for helping Australians develop a career internationally. “It’s a huge honour to accept the AACTA Trailblazer Award tonight from someone I have always looked up to and who also has paved the way for so many of us overseas,” he said. “The career I have enjoyed up until now has been so rewarding and I don’t take for granted the start the Australian screen industry gave me.”
Hemsworth has recently decided to take a break from acting in order to focus on his family. This decision follows his discovery of his likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s Disease in the future. Still, he’ll be back on our screens at some point soon. “It’s not like I’ve been handed my resignation,” he said to Vanity Fair, adding that the news “really triggered something in me to want to take some time off”.