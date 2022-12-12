Have you ever experienced that jarring feeling during a movie marathon? Where the main character returns in a sequel, but something just isn’t quite right? They sound different; their nose has changed, and their eyes are a different color.

You realize, eventually, that it’s an entirely different actor playing the same character. This can feel bizarre during a marathon, but it’s not an uncommon practice, with actors sometimes unable to return to sequels for various reasons.

As part of their latest study on The Most Successful Film Franchises, the team at Betway has looked at times when major film franchises have changed a leading cast member.