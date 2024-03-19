Melissa Joan Hart discusses the almost impossible revival of ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’

Millennials dream of the magical revival of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” but despite the success of the classic sitcom of the late 1990s and early 2000s, original star Melissa Joan Hart sheds light on the complexities standing in the way of a reboot.

In a recent conversation with E! News, the 47-year-old actress, who portrayed the titular character Sabrina Spellman, delved into the intricacies surrounding a revival, revealing that the fate of a reboot lies beyond the control of the original cast.

“No, unfortunately that’s out of our control and our power. There are other people that own the property now,” Hart lamented. She highlighted the tangled web of ownership and intellectual property rights, colloquially referred to as “red tape,” as a significant barrier to resurrecting the beloved series.

The actress also touched upon Netflix’s recent adaptation of Sabrina Spellman’s story. Hart emphasized the distinction between the original sitcom and the darker, more contemporary adaptation. “Netflix did [do a ‘Sabrina’ series]—that was a different Archie comic, that was a different comic book, the IP and all that. It’s all red tape stuff,” she said.

‘Sabrina’ always follows Melissa

Reflecting on her recent reunion with castmates at ‘90s Con, she revealed an unexpected connection to the show in her personal life: her son’s girlfriend shares the same name as her iconic character, Sabrina.

“It’s very strange that my son is dating a girl named Sabrina right now!” Hart exclaimed with laughter. While she assured that she doesn’t suspect any bewitching abilities from her son’s partner, the coincidence adds a delightful twist to her connection with the series. “She’s bewitched him, so I guess!”

Hart also delved into her evolving relationship with Sabrina’s passionate fanbase. “It took me a little while to warm up to the love I was receiving because it felt overwhelming at first, but over the years, I really adore it now,” Hart confessed.