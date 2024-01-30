Kim Kardashian will tell the story of Elizabeth Taylor in a three-part docuseries

In partnership with Executive Producer Kim Kardashian, production company Passion Pictures will bring back to the screen Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor, in a tentatively titled Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar.

As informed by the press release, the commissioned show is alongside Kari Lia and Hamish Fergusson. “Elizabeth Taylor was unapologetically herself, a fighter,” Kardashian said in a statement. “She is proof that you can keep evolving and changing and have different chapters in your life - and she paved the way for all of us who came after her with that blueprint.”

The docuseries “will feature privileged access to those who knew her best, including members of Elizabeth Taylor’s family, friends, and colleagues from throughout her stellar career,” the release informed.

The upcoming documentary about Elizabeth will showcase her journey from a child star to becoming the “highest-paid actress in the world.” It will offer a fresh perspective on her story through exclusive content such as never-before-heard audio tapes, interviews, and unseen TV footage.

The series features Kardashian, which according to People, conducted the final interview with Taylor before the latter’s unfortunate demise. Taylor, who was 79 years old at the time, passed away on March 23, 2011, due to congestive heart failure. Kardashian’s interview with Taylor was a significant moment, as it was the last opportunity to capture Taylor’s thoughts and memories before she passed away. The interview is a valuable historical record, providing insights into Taylor’s life and legacy that would otherwise be lost.

Elizabeth Taylor was a renowned actress who began her career at 9 with her first movie, the comedy There’s One Born Every Minute, in 1942. Throughout her decades-long career, she was highly acclaimed for her performances and was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Actress category five times. She was honored twice in 1961 for her remarkable performance in the drama Butterfield 8 and again in 1967 for her exceptional work in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

However, apart from her professional achievements, Taylor’s personal life also made headlines throughout her career. She was married eight times in her lifetime to seven different men, including actor Richard Burton, whom she married and divorced twice. Her struggles with addiction were also widely discussed, and she was known for her philanthropic work towards AIDS research and fundraising. Her legacy as an actress and a humanitarian continues to inspire many today.

BBC Arts informed that Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar will give the actress “the significance she richly deserves, in all her incarnations: as an actor, rebel, business mogul, and activist – to reveal how Taylor created the blueprint for modern celebrity.”

Fremantle, an international distribution company, is producing the new series that will be broadcast on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) channels, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. The latest TV series is being filmed and will be available for viewers to watch soon.