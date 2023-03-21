Selena Gomez’s dreamy bridal look: Check out her wedding dress

Selena Gomez looks stunning in white! The Hollywood star wore a jaw-dropping wedding gown and surprised all her fans and followers online. The highly anticipated season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ is among us, and while many details about the new storyline have yet to be revealed, Selena just teased a major moment in the series.

The actress showed off her bridal look on social media, as the cast prepared to witness her special moment while filming season 3. “Guess what just happened!” Steve Martin wrote, sharing a photo with Selena, and wearing a classic tuxedo. “Turns out this happened, too,” he added, sharing a photo of Martin Short and the actress.

Selena was having a lot of fun on set, sharing some behind the scenes pics with the crew, pairing the white gown with white gloves and white platform boots. “I have no caption. Just a regular day at work,” she wrote.

“Need the new season to drop like now,” one person commented, while someone added, “THE MOST ELEGANT PRINCESS IN THE WORLD.” The new season is expected to premiere in summer 2023, however an official date is still to be confirmed. Viewers can expect to see the original cast, with new additions, including none other than Meryl Streep.

The series co-creator John Hoffman recently revealed to Variety an interesting detail about the new season. “Someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming season 3 — as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!” he said.