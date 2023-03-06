Selena Gomez’s thoughts on drama with Hailey Bieber: ‘My heart has been heavy’

Selena Gomez is opening up about her recent mental health struggles following the social media drama with Hailey Bieber, which seemingly involved Kylie Jenner. She also showed her appreciation for her fans and supporters, in since-deleted comments on TikTok.

The singer urged everyone to “please, please be kinder” on social media, revealing that her heart “has been heavy” during the past few days. Selena took to TikTok over the weekend to ask fans to “consider others mental health.”

“Selena Gomez admits her ‘heart has been heavy’ amid Hailey Bieber drama,” she said to her followers, adding, “Thank you and love you all so much.” She also explained that she is over the whole feud and wants to move on with her life.

“My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone,” Selena wrote. “All my love.” Her latest comments follow her recent announcement, in which she said she would be taking a break from social media, after online users pointed out the drama between Hailey and Selena, which went on to include Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift.

“I’m gonna be taking a second from social media ’cause this is a little silly and I’m 30,” she previously wrote “I’m too old for this.” However the most recent development in the whole drama involves Justin Bieber, who gifted a souvenir to attendees at his 29th birthday party.

The singer gifted his guests a lighter holder with the quote, “I’m so grateful that I didn’t end up with what I thought I wanted,” making fans think that it was about his previous relationship with Selena.