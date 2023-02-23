Did Kylie Jenner & Hailey Bieber shade Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez fans are loyal, to a degree where they can get other people in trouble. It seems like this might have happened recently, spiraling a rumor that involved Gomez, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber.

@devotedly.yours I could be reaching, but it definitely feels like Kylie Jenner’s IG stories were towards Selena Gomez. Especially the screenshot of her facetime call with Hailey Bieber. This feels very HS ♬ original sound - Nuha

The drama started when Selena uploaded a TikTok video of herself talking about her eyebrows and her make up brand, “Rare Beauty.” Gomez talked about accidentally laminating her eyebrows too much. The video shows her poking fun at herself and her look.

Some hours later, Kylie Jenner shared a story on Instagram, showing a screenshot of herself wearing a face of full make up. “This was an accident?” reads the text over the photo, which is placed right over her eyebrows. She then shared another Instagram story featuring a screenshot of a FaceTime call that included her and Hailey Bieber, with their eyebrows zoomed in.

The whole situation escalated to a point where TikTok users started sharing videos explaining why Kylie and Hailey were shading Selena. “They are shading Selena Gomez and this is very, very childish,” said the TikTok user @devotedly.yours. The video was viewed by millions of people, including Kylie Jenner.

“This is reaching,” wrote Kylie in the comments section. “No shade towards Selena ever, and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! You guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.”To dispel any more rumors of drama, Selena stepped in to show that everything is good between herself and Kylie. “Agreed,” wrote Selena, tagging Kylie. “It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Selena currently is the most followed person on Instagram. To celebrate, she shared a photo of herself taking a sip from a pink drink and looking striking. “I deleted this one time because I thought maybe it was too much but eh (taking a break from social),” she captioned the post.