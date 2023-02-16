Kendall Jenner proves her hands are not photoshopped with the help of Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner is sharing her thoughts on the recent photoshop controversy. The supermodel is disproving all rumors with the help of her friend Hailey Bieber, after online users pointed out that she appeared to have longer hands in a new Instagram photo.

Hailey decided to film Kendall’s hands, to prove to fans and followers that her hands are actually quite long. “[For anyone] sitting here analyzing, look how bizarre her hand looks normally!” she says in the video, zooming in on her hands, while the famous model laughs while moving them.

“This is live,” Hailey says, adding alien and spaceship emojis on the clip, which she posted on Instagram stories, adding, “Been had long a– hands x fingers.” The photo that caused speculation from online users featured Kendall posing in a bikini, with one arm at her side and her fingers touching the floor.

“What’s up with the fingers on that right hand?” one person wrote, while someone else added, “Who else is here for the hand,” with the hashtag “More Bad Photoshop.”

This is not the first time the Kardashian-Jenner family has had to face editing accusations on social media, as Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have been in the spotlight before for retouching their photos.

Just last year Kim Kardashian was accused of some inconsistencies in a series of pics. It was pointed out that Kim had apparently removed her trapezius muscle from her neck and shoulders, with the intention of making her back look smaller. “Kim K is notorious for Photoshopping out her traps,” a TikTok user said in a video, asking viewers, “Why? I don’t know, maybe it makes her neck look smaller?”

The user also showed some receipts, by using reverse photoshop, highlighting the reduction in her neck and back. She also showed the distortion in the pool water behind her, and how the image would look originally without the edit.