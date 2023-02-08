Kendall Jenner shows off incredible figure in racy new video: Kim Kardashian approves

Kendall Jenner is turning up the heat in a new video. The 27-year-old model shocked her fans and followers on social media after posting a series of clips showing off her incredible figure, seemingly approved by her sisters.

“gnight,” Kendall wrote, posing in black underwear and getting ready for bed. She also wore diamond earrings and had a soft and natural makeup look on. “Actually perfect,” Kim Kardashian wrote in the comments, while Kylie Jenner commented, “perfection.”

Khloé Kardashian commented on the post, writing, “Sexy mother—.” Fans of the model also agreed that she looked stunning, while others pointed out that she was now “single.” Kendall posed topless in the last video, showing her brunette hair in loose waves.

Her followers went on to ask about her relationship status with NBA star Devin Booker, as they had been known to be romantically involved last year. “How did Devin Booker choke this relationship?” one person wrote, while someone else said, “Dbook fumbled the bag.”

The pair reportedly decided to split up in November 2022, apparently due to their busy schedules. A source close to the former couple revealed to People that they “both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority.”

This is not the first time the pair have decided to call it quits. The former couple started dating back in 2020 and decided to keep their relationship private, going Instagram official until Valentine’s Day 2021.