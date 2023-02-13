Kim Kardashian spends quality time with her kids during ski trip: Check out their matching outfits

There is no doubt that Kim Kardashian loves to spend quality time with her kids, from having fun on TikTok to attending exclusive fashion events, the reality TV star is known for always making time to share memorable moments with North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

This time the mother of four went on a ski trip with her daughter North, looking as stylish as ever during their outing. Kim wore an all-black ensemble, looking comfy in her latex ski suit with matching gloves and beanie, while North wore the same exact outfit in white and metallic sheen.

Chicago wore a hot pink outfit, looking like a professional skier, while Saint wore all-black and had an oversized beanie and gloves to fight the cold. Kim documented the trip and shared the photos with fans and followers, including a series of clips, showing off her honey-blonde hair, indicating that the vacation took place back in December.

Kim also posed with Psalm while getting ready to ski, sharing a sweet moment with her kids, who seemed to be enjoying the trip and happily smiled for the camera. “Ski cuties!!!!” Kris Jenner commented on the post, while online users praised her for spending time with her children. “Those babies are loved so much it’s beautiful to watch ,” someone else added, “So cute! Looks like you all had fun!”