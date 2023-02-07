Selena Gomez’s bff Raquelle Stevens breaks her silence following ‘My Mind & Me’ backlash

Selena Gomez’s documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, left many fans side-eyeing her long-time best friend, Raquelle Stevens. Following it’s release on November 4, 2022, Stevens received backlash after a brief confrontation. She stayed quiet about the heat but recently broke her silence about the issue.

In the documentary, Gomez doesn’t want to go to their friend’s birthday dinner because she wanted to rest before shooting a music video. This leads to Stevens saying Gomez seemed unhappy doing her job. “Do you think I’m complaining about my job?” Gomez asks. The artist eventually gets up and removes herself from the conversation.

Selena Gomez and friend Raquelle exchange words after Raquelle implies Gomez was complaining about her job. pic.twitter.com/MCCFzmEkv1 — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) November 5, 2022

Stevens appeared on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast where she talked about the backlash, saying her integrity got her through it. “Anytime you do something public in life, you’re subject to opinions of other people,” she told cohosts Maria Ciuffo and Francesca Mariano.

For the author, she said viewers just aren’t seeing the full picture. “I think what it’s a good reminder of is that when people are scrolling through Instagram, or they’re scrolling through TikTok, or you’re watching a documentary, you’re getting a small glimpse into someone’s life, you’re not seeing the full picture,” she said. “The truth is we’ve had a friendship for the last decade because it’s real, it’s honest, and I’m so grateful for that.”

Despite fans‘ opinions, Stevens said she is secure in knowing how good of a friend she is to Gomez. “When your inner light is strong, and you’re living a life with integrity, you sleep peacefully every single night.” “There’s a piece that comes with living your life with integrity, and I really am secure in who I am. I know the kind of friend that I am. So anyone can say anything, but I have a piece that is unshakeable.”

