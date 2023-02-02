Selena Gomez praised for showing her natural beauty in make-up free selfies

Selena Gomez is showing her natural side. Fans of the singer praised her for sharing a series of makeup-free photos, keeping it real with her followers on social media and looking beautiful without being glammed up.

The 30-year-old actress, who is preparing to film a new project alongside Zoe Saldaña in Paris, took to Instagram to show her fresh-faced look, wearing sweats and showing her curls. Her good friend Nicola Peltz Beckham complimented her by writing, “Most beautiful ever,” adding heart emojis.

“Belleza natural,” one fan wrote, while someone else commented, “The ability to be vulnerable and bare is a huge victory for anyone. Keep being your awesome, beautiful self.” Fashion designer Jeremy Scott wrote, “PRETTY PRETTY LADY,” and Colombian actor Juan Pablo Espinosa commented, “The transparency, light in your eyes!”

“Finally a celebrity who shows herself without filters or masks of makeup and she is truly beautiful, in a way that could help people (especially girls) on understanding that we don’t need so many tricks to appear at our best,” another fan added. ”The most important thing is just being yourself and being proud of presenting you as you are.”

The businesswoman has been busy filming season 3 of ‘Only Murders in The Building,’ and will be working on her new project ‘Emilia Perez’ this spring, directed by Jacques Audiard. Production for the film has gone through a series of changes, with the project previously set to be filmed in Mexico, however the cast will now be filming in Paris.

Selena has been rumored to be dating Drew Taggart from The Chainsmokers, and while she recently declared that she is still single, an insider told Radar Online that “they’ve been seeing a lot of each other lately and anyone can tell Selena likes the guy.”