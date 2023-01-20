Selena Gomez clarifies her relationship status following Drew Taggart rumors

Selena Gomez addressed her relationship status on social media. Gomez, who’s normally very private, shared an Instagram story with a pointed message, targeting the rumors that have appeared over the past week, claiming that she and Drew Taggart are dating.

In a now deleted Instagram story, Gomez shared a black and white photo of herself on the beach. The text read “I like being alone too much” at the top, while at the bottom she wrote, “#iamsingle.” The post was available for a few minutes.

Rumors of Gomez and Taggart, who’s a part of the band The Chainsmokers, came out after a source spoke with US Weekly and said that the two were “having a lot of fun together,” and were “very casual and low-key.” The source then said that the pair liked to go to the movies and to bowl together, which was later confirmed with photos obtained by Page Six, showing the two in a bowling alley in Brooklyn. The topic was heavily discussed over social media, with Taggart’s ex-girlfriend, Eve Jobs, deleting her Instagram.

A couple of days before the dating rumors began, Taggart and his bandmate Alex Pall went viral due to some comments they made on the podcast “Call Her Daddy,” where they talked about having threesomes. “They were never planned,” said Pall. "It's weird. I'm not gonna lie."