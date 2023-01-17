Selena Gomez is reportedly dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart

Selena Gomez is giving love one more chance! According to Us Weekly, the 30-year-old singer, actress, and businesswoman is dating The Chainsmokers’ Andrew “Drew” Taggart, 33. “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs,” an insider told the news outlet.

The source revealed that their romance is “very casual and low-key,” and they usually “go bowling and to the movies.” The person with direct knowledge of the relationship also said Selena is very “affectionate” and she “can hardly keep her hands off him.”

©GettyImages



Selena Gomez is reportedly dating rocker Drew Taggart

As reported by Hollywood Life, in 2022, Drew was linked to Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter, Eve Jobs, but it seems it didn’t work out.

Before the rocker, Gomez famously dated Zedd, The Weeknd, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, and Justin Bieber.

In 2022, during an episode of Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast, Selena said she is hopeful despite her heartbreaks. “I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love,” she said. “But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself — an armor if you will — and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope.”