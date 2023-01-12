The Prince and Princess of Wales color coordinate for first engagement of 2023

The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles as they stepped out together on Thursday for their first engagement of 2023. The royal couple coordinated for the outing with Catherine wearing a Blackwatch Holland Cooper coat over a Cefinn navy dress. Prince William complemented his stylish wife sporting a navy blazer and green sweater.

©WireImage



The Prince and Princess color coordinated on Jan. 12

The Prince and Princess visited Merseyside on Jan. 12 to meet individuals working across healthcare and mental health support services. The couple wanted to meet healthcare staff and thank them for their ongoing contribution throughout the winter months.

Prince William and Catherine kicked off their day visiting the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital, which opened last October. The outing marked the couple’s first engagement since the release of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.

©Getty Images



It was the couple’s first engagement since the release of Prince Harry’s memoir

As they got out of their car at the hospital, an individual shouted, “Were you hurt by the comments in Harry’s book, Sir?” William did not respond, though it’s unclear if he heard the question.

Among the crowds inside the hospital was 81-year-old patient Sylvia Staniford, who told the Prince of Wales: “Keep going, keep going. Scousers love you.” William smiled and replied: “Yes, I will.”

©Getty Images



Prince William and Catherine also visited the Open Door Charity on Jan. 12

Following their visit to the hospital in Liverpool, William and Catherine visited the Open Door Charity—a charity focused on supporting young adults across Merseyside with their mental health. Kensington Palace noted that the Prince and Princess have “long been champions of the importance of young people’s mental health and Their Royal Highnesses are passionate about creating long term impact in this space through their ongoing work with The Royal Foundation.”