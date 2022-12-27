The Princess of Wales’ Christmas gift from Prince William revealed: Report

The Prince of Wales reportedly gave his wife jewelry for Christmas this year. According to The Sun, Prince William gifted the Princess of Wales a pair of Sézane earrings. The gold plated recycled brass earrings retail for $130.

The Princess of Wales stepped out on Christmas Day wearing the reported gift. Catherine teamed her ocean blue Dina earrings with a festive green Alexander McQueen coat and Philip Treacy hat.

©DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images





The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who made his royal Christmas walk debut this year, celebrated Christmas in Sandringham with King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

The Waleses and other members of the British royal family accompanied Their Majesties as they walked to St Mary Magdalene Church for service on Christmas Day. This year marked the British royal family’s first Christmas since the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Ahead of the holiday, Catherine planted a tree in honor of her late grandmother-in-law and dedicated her second annual Christmas carol service to Queen Elizabeth and “all those who are sadly no longer with us.”

©Getty Images





In an introduction for Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, the Princess of Wales said, “Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion.”

“This year, we’ve invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service. Those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty’s tradition of recognising and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others,” Catherine continued. “Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us.” While the Princess noted that “Christmas will feel very different this year,” she said, “We can still remember the memories and traditions we shared.”