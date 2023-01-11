Becky G & fiance Sebastian Lletget share video slow dancing

Becky G is enjoying every minute with her fiance, Sebastian Lletget. The singer shared a video of herself and Lletget slow dancing in their kitchen, capping it off with a sweet message.

The video is in black and white and shows the couple slow dancing in their kitchen. The two kiss, laugh and dance as they listen to a slow ballad sung in Spanish. She captioned the post in a mix of English and Spanish, writing, “rainy morning in LA with the love of my life. Taking in every lil moment while we can.“

Becky G and Lletget got engaged in early December, announcing it on a joint Instagram post. The video shows Lletget ‘s proposal, which took place in Manhattan Beach, where the two had their first date and first kiss. “As I got to the end of the pier you got down on one knee and asked me to be yours forever… Sebastian, you made that dream come true. It was even more pure, more honest, more emotional, more beautiful than I could have ever imagined it to feel. Yes. A million times yes,” she wrote.

Becky G and Lletget have been together for over six years, with Becky G often talking about how compatible they are for each other and the many things that bring them together, among them, their Latin identities. “He can communicate with my abuelitos. It’s cute. It’s really sweet,” she said in an interview with People. “It’s just a different connection, I think, when someone does relate to your culture. But even then, within the Latinx community, there’s so many differences.”