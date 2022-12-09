Becky G and professional soccer player Sebastian Lletget took social media to announce their engagement on December 9, 2022. The happy couple, which met through mutual friends, gave fans a glimpse of their special moment, which included the moment Sebastian kneeled at sunset on a pier in Santa Monica.

The 25-year-old singer, actress and businesswoman also show off her impresive custom-designed oval-cut diamond ring by 4th-gen GIA certified gemologist Olivia Landau and The Clear Cut.

©The Clear Cut



Becky G’s engagement ring: Gemologist Olivia Landau shares to HOLA! USA insights on the design process

Landau shared with HOLA! USA insights on the design process and how it has been her experience working with the soon-to-be husband and wife pair.

The ring — which has over three carats in size — is set in The Clear Cut’s two-stone signature super skinny solitaire with a pave diamond band.

©The Clear Cut



“Sebastian was so amazing to work with! He knew exactly what Becky was looking for and wanted to make sure it was absolutely perfect for her,” The Clear Cut’s Founder + CEO told HOLA! USA. “The oval diamond was our top choice because it is finger flattering and brilliant. We went with the two-tone super skinny solitaire with the yellow gold band with pave diamonds and platinum for the prongs to really make the diamond pop and be the star of the show!”