Becky G and her boyfriend show off their impressive salsa dancing skills

When it comes to showing dancing and energy, Becky G is one of the artists who infects us with her good Latin rhythm. Just as she has done on other occasions; Whether at her house, on stage or enjoying a Marc Anthony concert, the Sin Pajamas singer dazzled us again by showing off her skill dancing salsa with her partner, the soccer player of Argentine origin Sebastian Lletget.

In a video shared by the reggaeton couple on Instagram, they looked well synchronized, with impressvie skills dancing to the rhythm of the classic song Pajaritos in the air by Grupo Niche. They look happy and in love and couldn’t hide their sensuality.

The young artist appears in a sexy white two piece that accentuated her figure. For his part, the New England Revolution midfielder was dressed in pants, a T-shirt and socks just like his famous girlfriend.

"Oh, they didn't know that this is how we had a good time," Lletget titled the funny clip that quickly gained thousands of views and comments with fans applauding the love birds who have been in a relationship for almost 6 years.

Becky and Sebastian's romance broke out when they were introduced by mutual friends. A while ago, the 24-year-old singer talked about her “immediate chemistry” and the secret to her love.

"My relationship with Sebastian is something very nice because, in addition to being my boyfriend, he is also my best friend," she told HOLA! USA during a photo session.