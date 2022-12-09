Becky G is getting married! The star said ‘Yes’ to her longtime boyfriend, Sebastian Lletget

Becky G is getting married! The singer, actress, and businesswoman took to social media on December 9 to share the news with her fandom. The “Mamiii” singer confirmed that she’s engaged to her longtime boyfriend, soccer player Sebastian Lletget.

The 25-year-old award-winning recording artist shared a carousel of photos giving a glimpse of the special moment, which appears to be an oceanside proposal. “Our spot forever,” she captioned the post. One of the snaps captures the exact moment Lletget is down on one knee. Another photo also shows the soon-to-be husband and wife posing for a selfie while Becky G shares the first look of her oval-shaped engagement ring.

Becky G and the 30-year-old athlete began dating in 2016 after meeting through her “Power Rangers” costar Naomi Scott. According to the singer, Scott’s husband, Jordan Spence, and Sebastian were teammates.

Lletget plays for the Major League Soccer club FC Dallas; he used to play for the LA Galaxy and the New England Revolution. He is also a United States men’s national soccer team member.

In 2021, Becky G shared the images of the morning after her boyfriend won the Gold Cup alongside his teammates in a nerve-wracking match against Mexico.

“A celebratory threesome and breakfast of champs. What happens in Vegas ends up on the internet,” Becky captioned the images, tagging Lletget and adding a gold trophy emoji. In the first photo, the couple can be seen sealing their love with a kiss while surrounded by waffles, fruit, pastries, coffee, and the CONCACAF Gold Cup trophy. The second image shows the “Sin Pijama” singer with Sebastian in bed, divided by the cup.