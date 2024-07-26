Jennifer Lopez's son Max went all out for her birthday party

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's son Max got into character for her 55th Bridgerton-themed birthday party. Although he usually stays out of the spotlight, the teenager was right by his mom in the center of the festivities.

© @Jlo Jennifer Lopez threw a stunning Bridgerton-themed birthday

JLo's 55th birthday has been a topic of discussion for days, especially since her husband, Ben Affleck, was not in attendance. But she did have the support of Max, who also recently rode bikes with her around the Hamptons. In a video from the event, Max, who looks just like his famous Salsero dad had a special role, sitting at a table of honor with the birthday woman.

© IG: @JLo Jennifer Lopez and Max

Max embraced the theme and Bridgerton-style dress code and wore a high-necked jacket in line. The video really shows how much Max resembles his father. Photos of a young Anthony show a striking resemblance to his children, including Max and his siblings Cristian and Ryan Muñiz from Marc's relationship with Dayanara Torres.

© GettyImages Marc Anthony's genes run strong

Although Max typically stays out of the spotlight, he has been dipping his toes in entertainment. He had a small role in the film Marry Me starring his mother, Owen Wilson, and Maluma. “He had a great time and wants to do more. He wants to be an actor," Lopez shared in an interview with El Gordo y la Flaca. Max hasn't appeared in another production since then, but his mother mentioned he might surprise us with future projects, potentially as a voice actor due to his distinct voice and ability to create different characters.

Max was one of the many people celebrating her

We will have to wait and see what's next for Max and his twin sibling Emme and if they ever decide to live a famous lifestyle like their parents. Anthony has several other children growing up: Ariana Muñiz and Alex 'Chase' Muñiz, whom Marc adopted while with Debbie Rosado, the mother of his firstborn. Marc's other children include Cristian and Ryan from his marriage to former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres and little Marc Anthony Jr., whom he had with his fourth wife, model Nadia Ferreira.