Jennifer Garner and and Fin Affleck jet out of Los Angeles

Schools are out for summer, and Jennifer Garner and Fin Affleck are heading out of Los Angeles. On Monday, the actress and her 15-year-old child, who she shares with Ben Affleck, were spotted arriving at Burbank Airport ahead of a departing flight.

The 13 Going on 30 star was spotted wearing a green pullover from her baby food brand, Once Upon a Farm. She looked comfortable for the flight wearing a black pair of leggings and colorful trainers. Garner flashed the paparazzi a smile as she carried her luggage with sparkling water in her hand.

As for Finn, they wore green shorts, colorful mix-matched socks, a “Black Flag” t-shirt, and a turquoise cardigan. They had some onboard entertainment - books.

The Yes Day star has been spending quality time with Finn this summer. Earlier this month, they were photographed laughing on their way to church in the Pacific Palisades.

Garner’s other children she shares with Ben, Violet, 18, and son Samuel, 12, were not with them either time. Violet was instead recently seen with her stepmom, Jennifer Lopez. The 51-year-old was photographed spending time with her stepdaughter in the Hamptons this weekend.

Jennifer Garner and Bennifer's marriage

It's been all eyes on Garner/Affleck/Lopez amid rumors that Bennifer's marriage is in turmoil. While Garner and Affleck divorced in 2018, she's been making headlines with the couple.

Earlier this month, a source told the Daily Mail she was "done" counseling their marriage. "Jen eventually got to a place where she was like, ‘Sorry, figure this out yourself," the source said. “It was beginning to become too painful for her because it was bringing back so many memories of their divorce,” they continued.

Amid news that Bennifer officially listed their mansion, the couple has still been spotted wearing their wedding rings. They are spending time apart, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight, "Jen and Ben have been trying to focus on their loved ones while spending time apart." "Jen and Ben are both keeping their kids and respective families at the forefront of their minds as they move through these changes," they continued.