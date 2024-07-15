Shannen Doherty's co-stars share emotional tributes after her death: Jason Priestley, Alyssa Milano, and more

Shannen Doherty's closest friends are sharing emotional tributes following news of her death. The 'Beverly Hills 90210' star is being remembered by her co-stars after playing the iconic Brenda Walsh in the popular series.

"Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen," Jason Priestley wrote on social media. "She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time," he added.

© Variety Brian Austin Green and Shannen Doherty

Jason played Shannen's brother in the show. Meanwhile, Brian Austin Green shared his appreciation for her friendship throughout their careers in the entertainment industry. "Shan. My sister ... you loved me through everything," he wrote, adding, "Shan. My sister ... you loved me through everything."

© GettyImages The cast of 'Beverly Hills, 90210'

Gabrielle Carteris, who played Andrea Zuckerman, also shared a special message on Instagram. "So young - so sad. May you RIP Shannen," she stated. "I know Luke is there with open arms to love you," Gabrielle wrote about the unexpected death of Luke Perry in 2019.

© Getty Images 1999 Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty, And Holly Marie Combs In "Charmed."

Shannen is also remembered for her role in 'Charmed,' and her co-stars went on to share their tributes after learning the sad news. "Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion. Passion for craft is often mislabeled as trouble. Shannen was passion," Rose McGowan wrote. "I met her in the 90s and was awed. Getting to really know her later in life, a beautiful gift. This woman fought to live."

