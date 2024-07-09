Jennifer Garner and Fin Affleck laugh together over the weekend [PHOTOS]

Jennifer Garner and Fin Affleck spent a good weekend together. The two were photographed on their way to church this past Sunday, laughing loudly together as they walked towards their church in the Pacific Palisades.

© GrosbyGroup Jennifer Garner and Fin Affleck

Photos show Jennifer and Fin walking closely together, with the two holding onto each other's arms. They're dressed in sporty and comfortable clothes, with Jennifer wearing a black dress, a grey sweater, and a black Chanel bag. She wore her hair in a bun and styled the look with some jewelry and sunglasses.

In the case of Fin, they wore orange pants and a green sweater. They rounded out the look with some Adidas sneakers and were seen carrying their water bottle and a book, Cormac McCarthy's "All The Pretty Horses."

© GrosbyGroup Jennifer Garner and Fin Affleck

Jennifer's sweet relationship with her kids.

It's been an emotional summer for Jennifer and the children she shares with Ben Affleck, with their eldest, Violet, graduating from high school, and their youngest, Fin, and Sam, continuing to grow up. Jennifer shared photos and videos of her daughter's graduation, sharing that the experience has been very emotional. The photos showed her crying in different situations while the video showed her in the plane, in tears, saying, "How are we gonna make it? What are we gonna do?" as the person who recorded the clip laughed.

"Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate," Jennifer captioned the post, adding a few crying laughing emojis.

Earlier in July, photographers captured a sweet moment between Jennifer and her kids, photographing a reunion between Jennifer and Fin, who hugged and kissed while Violet watched them and laughed.

While Jennifer prefers to avoid discussing her kids with the media, it's clear that she has special relationships with all of them.