Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck were spotted having lunch in Los Angeles

Violet Affleck was seen departing The Maybourne Hotel after enjoying lunch with her step-mom, Jennifer Lopez, and an unidentified friend. The casual yet chic outing highlighted the close bond between Jennifer and Violet, despite separation rumors between Violet’s dad, Ben Affleck and Jlo.

Always a trendsetter, Jennifer Lopez turned heads in a stunning monochromatic cream ensemble showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. She donned a linen pantsuit that exuded both sophistication and comfort. The oversized jacket, featuring a stylish slit on the sleeves, added a touch of modern flair to the classic suit. Underneath, she wore a tight-fitting top that complemented the loose silhouette of her suit, striking a perfect balance.

Accessorizing her look, Jennifer opted for clear sunglasses that offered a sleek, futuristic edge. Her minimal jewelry choices allowed her outfit to take center stage, while platform heels boosted height and elegance. Completing her ensemble, she carried a chic handbag, a versatile piece that tied her look together seamlessly. Of course, no Jennifer Lopez outfit would be complete without her signature hair bun, a sleek and polished style that perfectly framed her face.

Violet Affleck, the eldest daughter of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, mirrored the fresh, summery vibe of the day in her floral dress. The dress, featuring a delicate pattern, was paired with a light pink cardigan, adding a soft, youthful touch to her outfit. A bright pink purse brought a pop of color and playfulness to her look.

Violet’s choice of footwear—sneakers paired with high white socks—was both practical and stylish, perfect for a casual outing in the city. Her hair, neatly tied in a ponytail, looked tidy and schoolgirl chic.

The outing comes hours after reports of Garner grappling with the heightened public attention on her children due to her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s relationship with Lopez.Sources say the situation has left Garner feeling blindsided and concerned for her children’s well-being.

An insider close to Garner revealed to Fox News Digital that she was caught off guard by the intense media scrutiny that followed Affleck and Lopez’s renewed romance and subsequent marriage. “Jennifer Garner felt blindsided by Ben’s relationship with JLo,” the source shared. “She doesn’t like her kids in the public eye so much, and that’s been hard for her.”

The singer, actress, and businesswoman, known for her performances and glamorous lifestyle, has been frequently captured by the paparazzi in recent weeks, often in the company of her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Unlike Lopez, Garner has maintained a more private life post-divorce, focusing on her acting career and various philanthropic efforts while shielding her children from the limelight as much as possible.