Hailey Bieber reveals common and painful pregnancy symptom

Hailey Bieber recently took to Instagram Stories to share an update on her pregnancy. She gave her followers a glimpse of her growing baby bump and candidly revealed a common pregnancy symptom.

“So who was gonna tell me about the lower back pain?” the 27-year-old captioned her selfie, adding a dizzy emoji to emphasize the discomfort. The photo, which showcased her radiant glow and burgeoning belly, resonated with many expectant mothers who are all too familiar with the aches and pains of pregnancy.

©Hailey Bieber





While Hailey didn’t delve into further details, her post sparked speculation and excitement among fans, who believe she and her husband, Justin Bieber, 30, might be expecting a baby girl. This theory stems from Hailey’s recent reference to their bundle of joy as a “cherry blossom,” a term that has left fans guessing about the baby’s sex. Despite the ongoing speculation, the couple has yet to officially confirm whether they are having a girl or a boy.

Hailey and Justin’s love story has been a whirlwind romance and undeniable chemistry. The couple first dated briefly in 2016, only to part ways before reconnecting in 2018. Their rekindled romance quickly heated up, and within three months of getting back together, the pair tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony in New York City. A year later, they celebrated with a more extravagant wedding in South Carolina, surrounded by family and friends.

Since then, the Biebers have been open about their desire to start a family, frequently sharing their hopes and dreams for the future in interviews and social media posts. Now, as they prepare to welcome their first child, Justin and Hailey are embarking on a new chapter filled with anticipation and joy.

The news of their pregnancy came as a joyous surprise to the pair. “The day they found out they were expecting was just the best day for them,” a source revealed to PEOPLE. “Everyone is excited for them, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby.”