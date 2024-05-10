Hailey and Justin Bieber have already chosen a name for their first baby

Hailey and Justin Bieber have long been in the spotlight for their high-profile relationship, but now they’re gearing up for a new role: parenthood. The celebrity couple, who tied the knot in 2018, recently announced that they are expecting their first child together, and according to a source close to them, they couldn’t be more thrilled.

The news of their pregnancy came as a joyous surprise to the pair. “The day they found out they were expecting was just the best day for them,” a source revealed to PEOPLE. “Everyone is excited for them, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby.”

While the couple has not yet publicly revealed the gender of their baby, they do have a name in mind that they believe is perfect for their little one. In addition to choosing a name, Hailey and Justin have spent time preparing for their baby’s arrival. They’ve reportedly begun decorating a nursery, eagerly anticipating the day they can bring their bundle of joy home.

Their pregnancy announcement came via a joint Instagram post on Thursday, May 9. The heartwarming video of the couple renewing their vows beautifully showcases their love and commitment to each other, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

Hailey looked radiant in a white lace dress by Saint Laurent, accentuating her growing baby bump. She completed her look with a lace headscarf and black Saint Laurent sunglasses.

The couple’s decision to share the news with their fans was profoundly personal. “They have both been very emotional about it. They feel so blessed,” the source shared. “They’ve also felt very protective of the baby from the moment they found out.”

Despite their celebrity status, Hailey and Justin have prioritized keeping their pregnancy journey private, sharing the news only with close family and friends before making a public announcement.

In September 2018, Justin and Hailey surprised the world by quietly tying the knot at a New York City courthouse. Their commitment to each other was further solidified with an official wedding ceremony in South Carolina in September 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

Now, as they prepare to welcome their first child, Justin and Hailey are embarking on a new chapter filled with anticipation and joy. As fans eagerly await updates on their growing family, the world wishes them the best in this journey.