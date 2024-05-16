Hailey Bieber shares her biggest pregnancy craving; ‘You’re not allowed to judge!’

Hailey Bieber is sharing her experience with pregnancy. She and her husband Justin Bieber shared the news of their baby last week, sending the internet in a spiral. Over the past few days, Hailey has been sharing some photos and posts, keeping her followers updated on her journey. She’s also reveald some of her strangest cravings.

In an Instagram story, Hailey shared photos of her skin, her pregnant belly, and her “biggest” pregnancy craving, made up of egg salad and pickles. She shared various shy emojis, writing, “Currently my biggest craving,” over an image of a pickle stacked with egg salad. “Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce. And no, you’re not allowed to judge!!”

Pregnant women experience all manner of cravings, sometimes at odds with the foods they normally eat. These at times signal changes in the body’s nutriotional needs or indicate a surge in hormones. They often appear in the first trimester of pregnancy, disappearing around the fourth month of pregnancy.

Hailey’s most recent post on Instagram showed what she’s been up to over the past weeks, which appear to be a special a joyful moment in her life. Photos show her wearing many cute outfits, showing off her belly, enjoying the sunset, and a very adorable video of her sleepy dog. “The past few weeks have been,” she captioned the post, adding emojis of a baby chick, sparkles, a heart, some palm trees, and more peaceful and joyful images.

©Hailey Bieber



A photo of Hailey Bieber’s biggest craving

Justin and Hailey’s pregnancy announcement

Last week, Justin and Hailey shared the news of their pregnancy in a video shared on social media. The couple has been linked together since 2014, with their relationship starting as a friendship. In 2016, the two revealed that they were dating, marrying two years later.

Bieber announced their engagement on social media. “Hailey I am sooooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY,” he wrote. “My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!”