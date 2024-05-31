Michelle Obama’s mom Marian Robinson passes away at the age of 86

Michelle Obama and the rest of her family are mourning the death of her mother, Marian Robison, who passed away “peacefully” on May 31 at the age of 86. The former first lady and Barack Obama shared a gallery on Instagram in a joint post, with a photo of her mother, writing in the caption, “My mom Marian Robinson was my rock, always there for whatever I needed. She was the same steady backstop for our entire family, and we are heartbroken to share she passed away today.”





In the gallery was also the statement from the family, sharing insight about her life. “Her wisdom came off as almost innate, as something she was born with, but in reality it was hard-earned, fashioned by her deep understanding that the world’s roughest edges could be sanded down with a little grace,” it read.



Who was Marian Robinson?

According to the statement, Marian grew up one of seven children in the south side of Chicago. She studied to become a teacher as a young woman before working as a secretary. She fell in love with her late husband, Fraser Robinson, and they welcomed Michelle and her brother Craig, raising them in a “tiny upstairs apartment.”

She volunteered for the PTA, taught her children how to read, and was not afraid to speak her mind, even telling off a police officer who accused Craig of stealing a bike and making him apologize.

They shared how Marian was always in their corner supporting their life decisions, and held Barack’s hand when he won the election in 2008. She went on to move into the White House with Michelle and Barack, “We needed her. The girls needed her. And she ended up being our rock through it all,” it continued, talking about Malia and Sasha Obama.

Marian lost her husband at a young age, as he passed away on March 6, 1991, at the age of 55 years. The family noted that while they will miss her greatly, they are “comforted by the understanding that she has returned to the embrace of her loving Fraser, that she’s pulled up her TV tray next to his recliner, that they’re clinging their highball glasses as shes catching him up with the story about this wild, beautiful ride. She’s missed him so.”

The statement about her passing was signed by Michelle and Barack, Craig and his wife Kelly, and her grandchildren, Avery, Leslie, Malia, Sasha, Austin, and Aaron.

Rest in peace.