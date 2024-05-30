Allison Holder reveals late Stephen Boss’ character ‘tWitch’ would ‘drain his energy’

Stephen “tWitch” Boss was widely known for his infectious smile and high-energy performances, making him a beloved entertainment figure. As a dancer, actor, and television personality, tWitch captivated audiences with his charisma and positivity. However, as revealed by his surviving wife, Allison Holker Boss, in a heartfelt conversation on Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay Lautner’s podcast, “The Squeeze,” the vibrant persona known as “tWitch” was only one facet of Stephen’s complex personality.

The Two Faces of Stephen Boss

Allison Holker Boss shared intimate insights into the contrasting sides of her husband. While tWitch, the public persona, was always ready to light up a room with joy and enthusiasm, Stephen, the man behind the stage name, had a much more reserved and reflective nature.

“He wore this character of tWitch, and it did become a part of who he was, but that extroverted personality was not natural for him,” Allison, 36, explained. “So when he would go out as tWitch and make sure he’s spreading all this love and joy and positivity and be dancing all the time for people and an entertainer and such, it would drain his energy.”

The Need for Recharging

The contrast between his public and private selves necessitated a recharging routine once he was away from the spotlight. At home, Stephen found solace and a chance to rejuvenate. “Our home was a safe place. So he’d come home and have to really recharge his battery,” Allison said, indicating that the family environment was crucial for Stephen’s well-being. This sanctuary allowed him to shed the tWitch persona and reconnect with his true self, away from the demands of fame and public expectation.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss Inner Struggle

Allison’s reflections also shed light on a deeper aspect of Stephen’s character: his relationship with the love and admiration he received from fans. “Sometimes I wonder if, when he would receive so much love, he almost didn’t think he deserved that love, so he’d give it right back. That’s why he was such a giver,” she pondered. This insight into Stephen’s psyche suggests a man who, despite his outward confidence and charm, harbored insecurities about his worthiness and the adoration he garnered.

How Allison Holker Boss is Moving Forward after Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s Passing

In the wake of Stephen’s passing, Allison continues to navigate her grief while being a pillar of support for their three children, Weslie, 16, Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 4. Emphasizing the importance of vulnerability, she shared with PEOPLE her commitment to being open and approachable with her kids. “I want my kids to feel so safe and comfortable with me that no matter what they’re feeling, no matter how scary it is, how big of a topic it is, how little of a topic it is, nothing is off the table, and I just want them feeling like they can get it off of their chest,” she said.

Allison’s approach to parenting during this challenging time underscores the importance of togetherness. “I’m still on this journey with them. Because I think as a parent, we always want to know or look like we have the answers. And at this point in my life now, I’m sometimes like, ‘I don’t know, but I’ll certainly try to figure it out with you,’” she continued.

Through Allison’s candid revelations, we gain a fuller picture of Stephen’s life, marked by his incredible capacity to give and his need to recharge and find solace in the love of his family. This duality is a poignant reminder that even those who seem to radiate the most light can have their shadows to navigate.