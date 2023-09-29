Allison Holker and her kids share birthday tribute for tWitch

Allison Holker and her children are honoring Stephen “tWitch” Boss on his birthday. Holker shared photos on Instagram and a lenghty message for her late husband, sharing how much he’s missed.

The post is made up of various image of the family, including one of Holker and her kids sitting next to tWitch’s grave as they hold some flowers. Other images show the kids talking and spending the day with the remains of their father. Holker also included an image of the entire family dressed in white, including tWitch. She closes up the post with a photo of his face, smiling.

“We honor our beautiful, sweet, kind and loving Stephen tWitch Laurel Boss. Forever on our hearts and minds carrying us, guiding us and lifting us,” she wrote in the caption. “We feel your presence every day and will forever be grateful for the beautiful times we shared together. We feel your arms wrapping around us and holding us up on this day. Happy birthday my love. A day we will always celebrate the gift you were and still are to this world. We love you!”

Allison Holker’s year has been filled with challenges and changes

Over the past year, Holker has shared some updates on her mental health and the life of her kids, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia, who were all affected following the tragic death of her husband and their father. Holker has discussed mental health awareness and published a children’s picture book that she’d been writing with tWitch. In August of this year, Holker returned to dance after an eight month absence. She shared the video on her Instagram, captioning it, “When your life is a mess but you’re just trying to vibe.” The video shows her alongside friend and dancer Brittany Russell, with the two having fun and dancing along to Missy Elliot’s “Bomb Intro / Pass That Dutch.”

Holker shared the mixed emotions she felt when sharing a new dance video. “Truly felt so good to dance again. I was overwhelmed with so many emotions. I was both scared and excited. But dance has always been there for me… even now ,and I am so grateful for that. And thank you @bperryrussell for making it so fun and making me feel safe!”