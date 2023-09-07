Allison Holker and her daughter Weslie slay at the Beyoncé concert

Allison Holker, who tragically lost her husband Stephen “Twitch” Boss, is finding happiness again. The professional dancer was one of many who witnessed the magic that is Beyoncé at her Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium Monday night. On Wednesday, she shared a video dancing with her friends at a pre-party to Beyoncé’s song, “CUFF IT.” “Still can’t get over this night!!” She captioned the post.

Fans loved to see the 35 year-old smiling again, “Dance your way back to your happiness. And the people that want to hate because she took her ring off or going out and living. Don’t judge she deserves to live,” reads one of the top-liked comments.





Holker, who returned to dancing 8 months after Stephen’s passing, went to the concert with friends and her 15-year-old daughter Weslie. On Tuesday, she shared a gallery of photos from the day and evening, where they beamed with happiness, and excitement to watch Queen Bey. She wrote in the caption she had “the most incredible night” saying she and Weslie “absolutely loved it.” “Amazing vibes, amazing company and an amazing show!! Definitely a night we will remember forever” she continued.

They wore matching silk dress looks, with Holker wearing a stunning two-piece lavender one-shoulder crop top and skirt set. The teenager looked beautiful in a pink dress. The mother-daughter duo rocked matching transparent venue-approved purses to carry their necessities.

Holker and her children: Staying strong

Boss passed away by suicide on December 13, 2022. Holker and the late dancer shared three children, Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3. Boss adopted Weslie after they got married in 2013. Her biological father has never been made public and does not seem to be in her life.

Holker often shares updates about their children. Last week, they all had huge milestones going back to school. Zaia started preschool, Maddox started second grade, and Weslie began her sophomore year in high school. “Watching them each walk in with so much confidence, joy and bravery is something special! Proud mommy Moment,” she captioned a gallery of photos of their first-day outfits.

