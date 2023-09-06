Salma Hayek shares Mayan legend about hummingbirds after watching Beyoncé

Salma Hayek is sharing words of wisdom with her 26 million followers. On Tuesday, the Mexican star shared a photo where she posed next to chandeliers that included glass hummingbirds. The post was giving serious Frida vibes and had a sweet message about Mayan legend.



Hayek, who just celebrated her 57th birthday, shared some information about how the Mayans, a Mesoamerican civilization that existed from antiquity to the early modern period, saw hummingbirds. “The Mayan legend considers hummingbirds as messengers from the deceased,” she wrote.

“The hummingbird is also an animal that represents joy and luck. So maybe when we see them it’s our loved ones reminding us to be joyous and to have hope, worst-case scenario they’re just gorgeous to watch,” she concluded.

Hayek, who has had amazing summer bikini looks, has been sharing inspirational posts lately. On Tuesday, she shared a video dancing in a swimsuit cover-up covered in butterflies with a caption about changes.“ Life is a series of phases with beginnings and ends, that’s why sometimes it’s ok to feel like butterflies,” she wrote, “even if we let a part of us go…”



Hayek wishes Beyoncé a happy birthday

The hummingbird post comes after the 57-year-old spent the evening watching Beyoncé in Los Angeles. She was among the many stars helping her celebrate her birthday at the “Renaissance World Tour” in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium.

©Salma Hayek





On Tuesday, she shared videos from the show on her Instagram story, wishing the singer, who turned 42, a happy birthday. “I know I’m late but you get extra love from me today,” she wrote over the video. In a separate clip, she assured fans that she had great seats.

Related Video: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet confirm romance with first public outing Loading the player...