Blue Ivy celebrated her mom Beyoncé’s birthday with impeccable dance moves during latest concert

Blue Ivy showed off her impeccable dance moves during her mom’s latest concert in Los Angeles. Beyoncé celebrated her 42nd birthday on Monday night and her eldest daughter took the stage one more time, proving that she is a total star and showing her evolution since she first appeared on stage at the successful Renaissance Tour in Europe.

The 11-year-old performer danced in front of several Hollywood stars and celebrities, including Zendaya, Tom Holland, Timothee Chalamet, Lizzo, Justin and Hailey Bieber, the Kardashian family, and more. As requested by Beyoncé, attendees wore their best silver ensembles for her birthday, including Blue Ivy, who rocked a silver top and jacket with matching pants, completing the look with diamond earrings.

BLUE IVY IS EATING THE STAGE UP TONIGHT FOR HER MOTHA’S BIRTHDAY IKDRRRRRRRRRR !!!!! 😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JjqHkLkOLR — THUGGA (@THGGABEY) September 5, 2023

Blue Ivy styled her hair in braids and gave her signature peace sign at the end of her performance, making Beyoncé proud after her dance number was over. Kim Kardashian was one of the concertgoers who showed her admiration for the young dancer, sharing a video on social media of Blue Ivy’s fierce movements on stage.

Kim seemed to be having the time of her life at the SoFI stadium, attending with her daughter North West, her mom Kris Jenner, her sister Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, as she is reportedly still recovering from a health scare. The Kardashian family also took a moment to pose for a photo with their friends, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

NOT BLUE IVY GETTING STANDING OVATIONS BACK TO BACK OH ICONIC😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/1NGIkd6O7x — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) September 5, 2023

More celebrities were spotted at Beyoncé’s shows in Los Angeles over the weekend, including Sofia Vergara, Selena Gomez, and Pedro Pascal, accompanied by his longtime friend Sarah Paulson, as well as Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet, making their first public appearance as a couple.